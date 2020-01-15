First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Trading Up 0.8%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) shares were up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.67 and last traded at $35.67, approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.0114 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROBT. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.