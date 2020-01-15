First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.28

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.28 and last traded at $86.19, with a volume of 69400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.32.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 54.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 8.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $400,000.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

