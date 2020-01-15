First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)

First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.
NYSEAMERICAN FEN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 100,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,065. First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $23.50.
About First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund
Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.