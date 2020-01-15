First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV) Shares Down 0.5%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.54, approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 77,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.