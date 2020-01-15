First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Raised to $125.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

FRC stock opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.58. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 61,502.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,021 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.1% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,666 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth $79,278,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,214,000 after acquiring an additional 350,766 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,834,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,135,000 after acquiring an additional 309,164 shares during the period.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

