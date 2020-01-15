First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Increased to $119.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.93.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.58. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 68,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $767,000.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.