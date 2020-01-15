First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at CSFB

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective decreased by CSFB from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FM. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$11.20 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.58.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$13.10 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

