First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.62

First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and traded as high as $21.38. First National shares last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 830 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $104.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First National in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,349,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its position in shares of First National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 284,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First National by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of First National in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of First National in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 6.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

