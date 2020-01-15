First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FFWM. BidaskClub cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of FFWM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.78. 72,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,289. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 19.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $497,862.00. Also, CFO John Michel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,937 shares of company stock worth $1,356,902. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,562,000 after buying an additional 49,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,331,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 75.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 645,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 276,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Foundation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

