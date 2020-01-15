First Financial Corp IN Sells 300 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in General Motors were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 362,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after buying an additional 46,233 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 30.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 64,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock remained flat at $$35.15 during trading on Wednesday. 7,173,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,662,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

