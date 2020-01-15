First Financial Corp IN Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises 3.0% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,550,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 819.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 68,475 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,220,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,220,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,667,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $76.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,027. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $76.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4643 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.