First Financial Corp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 25,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 37,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $93.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,471,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,104. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $95.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.9569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

