First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

FBMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

FBMS opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $639.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.34.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,294. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First Bancshares by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

