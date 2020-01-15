Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$29.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s previous close.

FTT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$26.50 target price on shares of Finning International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.81.

Get Finning International alerts:

FTT traded down C$0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,151. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$21.17 and a 52-week high of C$26.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total transaction of C$57,363.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$925,892.47. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total transaction of C$60,798.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$672,500.74. Insiders sold a total of 6,363 shares of company stock worth $158,031 over the last quarter.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.