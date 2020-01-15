Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives C$27.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.56.

FTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Finning International from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Finning International from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.50 price objective on Finning International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

FTT stock opened at C$24.97 on Friday. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$21.17 and a twelve month high of C$26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.43.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total value of C$57,363.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$925,892.47. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total value of C$60,798.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$672,500.74. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,363 shares of company stock worth $158,031.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

