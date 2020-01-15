Feronia (CVE:FRN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Feronia Inc (CVE:FRN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.52. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Feronia Company Profile (CVE:FRN)

Feronia Inc engages in the agribusiness in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernel oil. Feronia Inc was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

