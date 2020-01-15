Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

FERGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ferguson from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FERGY opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

