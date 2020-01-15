FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,962 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 129,474 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,257,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 278,831 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,781,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.82. 90,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,694. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.94 and its 200-day moving average is $157.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

