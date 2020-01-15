FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Cut by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,253 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $161.86 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $137.78 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.64.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

