Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,603. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. Federal National Mortgage Association has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

