Fayerweather Charles Sells 295 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Fayerweather Charles lessened its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. NESTLE S A/S accounts for approximately 3.7% of Fayerweather Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 507.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 365,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,599,000 after buying an additional 305,145 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,655,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,944,000 after buying an additional 117,537 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,259,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,861,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,138,000 after buying an additional 110,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 866,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,883,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,430,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,454. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.69. NESTLE S A/S has a 52-week low of $83.70 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $326.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

