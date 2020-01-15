Fayerweather Charles Lowers Stock Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Fayerweather Charles cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,285 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 349,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 66,551 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its position in EOG Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 37,361 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,195 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 33,753 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 668,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after buying an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in EOG Resources by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,455 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,265. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.