Farmers Trust Co. Sells 9,974 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.27. 8,100,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,820,675. The company has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average is $65.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,310 shares of company stock worth $11,796,598 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

