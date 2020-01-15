Farmers Trust Co. Sells 195 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Nike by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nike by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Nike by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,916 shares of company stock worth $46,659,474. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,207,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,144. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $103.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.83 and its 200-day moving average is $90.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.19.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

