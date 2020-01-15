Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.60. 10,385,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,754,776. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average is $54.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3648 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.