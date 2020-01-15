Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.32. 4,155,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,069,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.27. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

