Farmers Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $47.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,647,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

