Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 4,311 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,065 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. HP comprises 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of HP by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. 13,958,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,876,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.44. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.176 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

