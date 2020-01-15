Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Plans $10.00 Annual Dividend

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, January 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$614.39 on Wednesday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 12-month low of C$542.70 and a 12-month high of C$667.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$605.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$598.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$13.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$11.91 by C$1.30. The business had revenue of C$6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares will post 51.6100012 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$599.28, for a total value of C$119,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at C$29,344,943.76. Insiders sold 606 shares of company stock valued at $363,987 over the last 90 days.

FFH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$780.00 price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$700.00 to C$665.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

