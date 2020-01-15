Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $230.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.54% from the company’s current price.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Insights started coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.04.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $219.06 on Wednesday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $141.27 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $632.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,407,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,228,140 shares of company stock valued at $233,184,417 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,341,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082,561 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 231.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,363,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934,406 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 577.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,671,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $322,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,922 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 32.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.