Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.1% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,764,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,341,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $219.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $624.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.27 and a 1 year high of $219.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.04.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,228,140 shares of company stock valued at $233,184,417 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

