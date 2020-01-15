Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,464 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 99,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $219.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $632.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.30 and a 200-day moving average of $193.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.27 and a 52 week high of $219.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,228,140 shares of company stock valued at $233,184,417 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Summit Redstone began coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Aegis lifted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.37.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

