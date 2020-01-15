Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

FN has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $347,829.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,707,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,995.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,064. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 17.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 410,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after acquiring an additional 61,930 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 721,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after acquiring an additional 35,013 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 16.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,544. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $67.17.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.30 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

