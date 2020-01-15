Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 2,311.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,122,000 after buying an additional 1,238,784 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,717,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,137,120,000 after purchasing an additional 934,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,702,000 after purchasing an additional 813,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 72.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,650,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,775,000 after purchasing an additional 691,527 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 47.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 964,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,697,000 after purchasing an additional 309,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 10,144 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $1,088,755.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,428.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,524 shares of company stock worth $1,443,495. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXR stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.59. 1,229,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,974. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.11. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.97 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.09%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

