ExclusiveCoin Price Reaches $0.0359 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $210,124.00 and $370.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000411 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,849,738 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

