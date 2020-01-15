Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €27.00 by Independent Research

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €27.00 ($31.40) target price from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EVK. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.60 ($37.91) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Baader Bank set a €29.50 ($34.30) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.59 ($33.25).

FRA EVK opened at €25.48 ($29.63) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.73. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

