Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,100 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the December 15th total of 715,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 257,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 92,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.40% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

EVOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoke Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of EVOK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.47. 85,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,368. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.85. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evoke Pharma will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

