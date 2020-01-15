Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EURN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its position in Euronav by 16.9% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Euronav by 185.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Euronav by 8.2% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Euronav stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.88. 2,338,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,222. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

