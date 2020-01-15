EUNO (EUNO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $357.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. EUNO has a total market cap of $220,231.00 and $357.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EUNO has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003658 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 34,260,698 coins and its circulating supply is 30,765,991 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

