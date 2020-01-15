ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.98

ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and traded as low as $14.58. ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 110,872 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN makes up approximately 1.3% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 1.40% of ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

