Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC) Trading Down 5.6%

Ethos Gold Corp (CVE:ECC)’s share price was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 35,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 million and a P/E ratio of -3.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21.

About Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC)

Ethos Gold Corp. identifies, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the WC property comprising 44 mineral claims located in the White Gold area, Yukon, Canada. It also owns a right to acquire a 100% interest in the La Purisima project located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

