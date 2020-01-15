Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Tops $0.0104 on Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Cryptopia, DigiFinex and EXX. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $240,454.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.01867747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00084746 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 81% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,299,808 coins and its circulating supply is 167,270,395 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, DigiFinex, Hotbit and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

