Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.25-0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $175-175 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.73 million.Ethan Allen Interiors also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.27 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ethan Allen Interiors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.36.

ETH stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $23.11.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.07 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.23%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

