EOS Force (EOSC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.49 Million

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Bibox, Hotbit and CoinEx. EOS Force has a market cap of $2.49 million and $66,797.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS Force has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EOS Force