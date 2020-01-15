EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Trimmed by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,331 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 147.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2,674.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.74. 2,562,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441,265. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

