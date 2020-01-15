Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 78.6% during the third quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 454,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,291,000 after acquiring an additional 199,776 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 886,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,569,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,957,000 after acquiring an additional 556,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

ETR stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.74. 1,235,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,179. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.27. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $123.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

