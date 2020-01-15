Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Short Interest Down 10.2% in December

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the December 15th total of 14,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Entercom Communications stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $4.58. 681,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,333. Entercom Communications has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $625.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $386.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Entercom Communications’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Entercom Communications by 69.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entercom Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Entercom Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,206,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 23,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Entercom Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 468,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETM. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Entercom Communications in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.34.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

