EnterCoin (ENTRC) Achieves Market Cap of $31,975.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. One EnterCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. EnterCoin has a market cap of $31,975.00 and $8.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.64 or 0.06142993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00025156 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035086 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00119555 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001535 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,512 tokens. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.