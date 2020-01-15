Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enstar Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of ESGR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.65. The stock had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,261. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Enstar Group has a 52 week low of $158.72 and a 52 week high of $213.99.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $363.21 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,529,000 after purchasing an additional 75,108 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,057,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 336.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30,444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 610.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Enstar Group by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 21,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

