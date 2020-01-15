Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s stock price rose 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17, approximately 1,700,913 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,528,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enservco stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 323,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.57% of Enservco worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

